Bollywood News

Kajol posts a selfie with her nephew Aaman on his birthday, check out

Updated on: 19 February,2025 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Posting an adorable selfie with Aaman, Kajol on Instagram Story wrote, "Happy Happy birthday @aamandevgan..may you have an awesome and amazing year ahead"

Kajol posts a selfie with her nephew Aaman on his birthday, check out

Picture Courtesy/Kajol's Instagram account

Kajol posts a selfie with her nephew Aaman on his birthday, check out
Kajol showered some "mami" love on her nephew Aaman Devgan, who turned a year older on Tuesday.


Posting an adorable selfie with Aaman, Kajol on Instagram Story wrote, "Happy Happy birthday @aamandevgan..may you have an awesome and amazing year ahead."


Picture Courtesy/Kajol`s Instagram account


Aman is son of Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam. He recently made his Bollywood debut opposite Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha in Abhishek Kapoor's film 'Azaad'.

Recently, in a conversation with ANI, Aaman shared his experience working in the film. Aaman said he had to build a strong connection with the horse for the role. The actor shared that he even spent time "sleeping near the horse, feeding it, and cleaning its stable."

"There were many scenes with the horse. We attended workshops and classes to understand the horse's energy. We also took horse-riding lessons. I even spent time sleeping near the horse, feeding it, and cleaning its stable. This was essential because animals don't act like humans--they won't say their lines. Understanding their energy was very important for the film," the actor shared.

In the coming months, Aaman will be seen in a horror comedy 'Jhalak'.The film will be created under Devgn Films and Panorama Studios. Umang Vyas, acclaimed for his directorial work on the Gujarati blockbuster 'Jhamkudi', has come on board to direct 'Jhalak'. Tushar Ajgaonkar, the celebrated writer of the hit horror comedy 'Munjya', has also joined the team.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kajol Aaman Devgan Azaad bollywood news Entertainment News

