Here's how Maasi Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her 'darling' niece Samaira on her 18th birthday!

Karisma Kapoor's daughter, Samiara turned 18 on Saturday and to wish Lolo's baby girl on her special day, maasi Kareena took to Instagram where she dropped a slew of delightful photos, featuring her sister Karisma and her niece Samaira

(Pics courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)

Apart from being a proud mother of two adorable boys, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a loving maasi to Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor's daughter, Samiara turned 18 on Saturday and to wish Lolo's baby girl on her special day, maasi Kareena took to Instagram where she dropped a slew of delightful photos, featuring her sister Karisma and her niece Samaira.

While posting photos of her 'darling Sama', Kareena penned a heart-warming note alongside her Instagram post which read, "Lolo's baby girl is 18... Our darling Sama is ready to fly️. Take on the world my girl... 'cause I’m always here to protect and love you forever...Happy 18th birthday Samaira..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Giving a glimpse from Samaiar's 18th birthday bash, Kareena posted a photo of Karisma and Samaiara where the mother-daughter duo can be seen donning an all-black ensemble. Behind them, one can see a big golden ballon on the wall with 'Happy 18th Birthday Samaira' written on it.

The other photo which Kareena posted, featured her niece Samaira and her little son Jeh. In the cutesy photo, little Jeh can be seen sitting on her big sister Samaira's lap.

The last image, which is the best one, features Karisma and Samaira where the mother-daughter duo can be seen hugging each other while chilling in bed.

"Happy birthday our darling Sama," wrote Bollywood's diva, Malaika Arora along with three red heart emojis as she wished Samaira on her special day.

"Happy Happy Birthday Samaira", wished ace celebrity photographer, Daboo Ratnani.

Kareena's sister-in-law, Saba Pataudi too wished Karisma's baby girl as she wrote, "Happy happy Birthday Samiara. 18th ..Mahsha'Allah!"

"Happy birthday Samaira", commented Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor with two red hearts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena who was last seen in Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will soon kick-start shooting for her next titled 'The Crew', she will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Bebo also has Hansal Mehta's untitled next in her kitty.