In Pic: Karan Johar

A movie named Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar was all set to release, but on Friday, the Bombay High Court put a halt on its release, considering that the title and content of the film violate ace filmmaker Karan Johar's privacy and personality rights and infringe on his brand value. This decision came after Karan Johar approached the High Court in June 2024, seeking a restraint on the film's release.

Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar release cancelled

A single-judge bench of Justice R.I. Chagla, while ordering a stay on the release of the film, stated that its title would inevitably result in people directly associating it with Johar. In June 2024, when Johar sought a halt on the movie's release, he argued that “unless his consent is taken for using his personal attributes, such as his name and profession, there is a violation of such rights.”

Karan Johar believes makers wish to cash on his goodwill

He also stated that the makers of Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar had not acted on the cease-and-desist notice he had sent in June. Clarifying that he has no connection with the film, Johar stated that the makers wished to cash in on his goodwill and reputation by giving it a name that would make the audience associate it with him.

Karan also claimed that the movie script contains dialogues and remarks that defame him, and he believes the film falls into the 'adult category.'

