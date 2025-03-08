Breaking News
High Court halts ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’ release, stating it violates Karan Johar's privacy

Updated on: 08 March,2025 12:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In Pic: Karan Johar

A movie named Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar was all set to release, but on Friday, the Bombay High Court put a halt on its release, considering that the title and content of the film violate ace filmmaker Karan Johar's privacy and personality rights and infringe on his brand value. This decision came after Karan Johar approached the High Court in June 2024, seeking a restraint on the film's release.


Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar release cancelled


A single-judge bench of Justice R.I. Chagla, while ordering a stay on the release of the film, stated that its title would inevitably result in people directly associating it with Johar. In June 2024, when Johar sought a halt on the movie's release, he argued that “unless his consent is taken for using his personal attributes, such as his name and profession, there is a violation of such rights.”


Karan Johar believes makers wish to cash on his goodwill

He also stated that the makers of Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar had not acted on the cease-and-desist notice he had sent in June. Clarifying that he has no connection with the film, Johar stated that the makers wished to cash in on his goodwill and reputation by giving it a name that would make the audience associate it with him.

Karan also claimed that the movie script contains dialogues and remarks that defame him, and he believes the film falls into the 'adult category.'

Why Karan Johar was in news

Karan Johar recently made headlines for his massive weight loss. After his drastic physical transformation, many called him out and pointed fingers at him for allegedly taking Ozempic to lose weight. However, Karan has not reacted to any such claims as of now.

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar recently sold off 50 percent of his stakes in his production company, Dharma Productions.

Adar Poonawalla’s Serene Productions took over a 50 percent stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment. The association met with a strong reaction from internet users. The strategic move aims to craft compelling content for a global audience. The filmmaker will serve as the Executive Chairman, driving the company’s creative vision forward.

Dharma Productions has been struggling of late, as the majority of its films have underperformed at the box office. The rising overhead costs seem to have pushed KJo to sell 50 percent of the company’s stakes, which his father, Yash Johar, founded.

