Himesh Reshammiya on KK: There was always a beautiful smile on his face whenever we met

"We have spent time at work together, we sang 'No Way No Way' from 'Anthony Kaun Hai?' and he also sang 'O Jaana' from 'Tere Naam' and many more. I will always miss him and his soulful voice," Reshammiya told IANS

Singer and music director Himesh Reshammiya said the celebrated playback singer KK was a warm-hearted human being and his untimely death felt like a personal loss.

Asked about how he would like to remember KK, Reshammiya said: "KK was not only a great singer, but a very warm-hearted human being. You know we have worked together, so naturally, we have memories."

