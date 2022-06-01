Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdraws plea in Delhi HC
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Mumbai Police register cheating FIR against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, 2 others
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
ED summons Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul in money-laundering case
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Himesh Reshammiya on KK: There was always a beautiful smile on his face whenever we met

Himesh Reshammiya on KK: There was always a beautiful smile on his face whenever we met

Updated on: 01 June,2022 01:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

"We have spent time at work together, we sang 'No Way No Way' from 'Anthony Kaun Hai?' and he also sang 'O Jaana' from 'Tere Naam' and many more. I will always miss him and his soulful voice," Reshammiya told IANS

Himesh Reshammiya on KK: There was always a beautiful smile on his face whenever we met

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Himesh Reshammiya


Singer and music director Himesh Reshammiya said the celebrated playback singer KK was a warm-hearted human being and his untimely death felt like a personal loss.

Asked about how he would like to remember KK, Reshammiya said: "KK was not only a great singer, but a very warm-hearted human being. You know we have worked together, so naturally, we have memories."




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)


Show full article

himesh reshammiya Singer KK bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK