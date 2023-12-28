Hina Khan gets hospitalized due to high fever, shares heartbreaking note on Instagram

Hina Khan is hospitalised due to a high fever. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram to share a heartbreaking note to alert her fans about her condition

Hina Khan is hospitalised due to a high fever. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram to share a heartbreaking note to alert her fans about her condition. She mentioned that she has been suffering from a high fever for the past few days and that her temperature refuses to drop. However, she assured her fans that she would bounce back stronger.

The first picture Hina posted to her Instagram stories was a snapshot of a thermometer, revealing her temperature to be 102 degrees. She said, "I have had four terrible, terrible nights of high-grade fever. This shit won’t come down only. Continuous 102-103 temperature. Uff no energy left now. It’s sickening. #lifeupdates for all those who are worried for me, I will bounce back. Inshallah, send in your love please (sic).”

The next picture was of Hina Khan sitting on the hospital bed as she wrote, "Life updates Day 4. #onedayatatime.”

Hina Khan's career

Hina became an overnight sensation with her acting prowess and good looks. Recalling her audition, the actress said in an interview, "At the audition, they made me sit for the entire day. It was a whole long paragraph that I had to learn, and I was not prepared. Maybe they found out something, or they just wanted me to stay. They gave me the entire day from 10 AM to learn those lines and deliver them in one shot. Finally, around six in the evening, I delivered those lines. And the next day, I was in Bombay! So that’s the story of my first project."

After eight years of playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina quit the show to explore more opportunities in the film and television industry

In 2017, Hina participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and finished as the 1st runner-up. After Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, the actress became one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss 11. Hina emerged as the first runner-up. Post doing a couple of reality shows, Hina returned to fiction with Kasautii Zindagii Kay season 2. She played Komolika. A couple of months later, she quit the show

Hina was previously seen in 'Country of Blind'. Earlier it was revealed that the entertainer was selected for the nomination race for Oscars 2024. Speaking about it, she said, "Fingers crossed for this to turn into a nomination! I am extremely happy to see all the hard work pay off in such a special way. From Cannes to the Oscars, it’s been an exciting journey. This film has only garnered lots of love and it is lovely to see an Independent Indian production hitting such an amazing milestone! Being able to represent India on such prestigious platforms like Cannes and now the Oscars is truly a moment of pride for me and our entire film team!”.