Hina Khan on Cannes 2022: I hope I continue to represent India and make my country proud

Cannes was held online in 2020 and because of vaccinations, many attendees couldn't make it to the affair in 2021. Talking about it, Hina added, "The pandemic disrupted everything

Hina Khan at Cannes 2022, Picture Courtesy: PR

Hina Khan has had two most splendid Cannes Film Festival experiences so far. Her debut at the French Rivera in 2019 was an eventful one and her second outing there in 2022 has also been an experience that she will forever cherish. Says Hina, "Representing India on the global platform is a huge deal. And I consider that a very high honour. And I am so glad that I got to do it at both of my Cannes appearances. I sincerely hope that I continue to get this opportunity every time."

Hina has had the good fortune of having both of her films, Lines and the Indo-English film Country of Blind’s posters, launched at the prestigious film festival. Talking about it, Hina revealed, “I remember launching Lines’ poster and the praise that accompanied that was immense. And it only grew manifold when I launched Country of Blind’s poster. Both the films have been very close to my heart for various reasons and both being at Cannes only made them even more special. I couldn’t have asked for anything more in that moment!”

