Hindi Divas 2023: Anupam Kher says the language has contributed to every aspect of his life

Updated on: 14 September,2023 07:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Veteran actor Anupam Kher posted a somewhat humorous tweet on Hindi Diwas on Thursday, saying that the language has contributed immensely in every aspect of his life, and that cuss words in Hindi by his friends and his mother’s scolding him in Hindi seem fine to him.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher posted a somewhat humorous tweet on Hindi Diwas on Thursday, saying that the language has contributed immensely in every aspect of his life, and that cuss words in Hindi by his friends and his mother’s scolding him in Hindi seem fine to him.


In a post on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, celebrated every year on September 14, Kher also said that when some Indian friend speaks continuously in English for a long time, then it gives immense pleasure to shut them up by saying “Oye bas kar”. He posted some emojis of a grinning mischievous face with his tweet.


Taking to X, formerly twitter, he extended heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.


Translated in English, his post read: “Hindi has played a very major role in every aspect of my life. In the field of acting, the ability to speak good Hindi makes more than half of your work look fine. Hindi has always helped to boost my self confidence. Hindi songs have always entertained me and soothed me."

He further mentioned: "Hindi cuss words spoken by friends and scoldings by my mother in Hindi have always seemed fine to me. And when someone inflicts English on us for a long time, then we feel really happy in ticking them off by saying “Oye bas kar” (Hey, end it now!)”

Earlier, on Wednesday, Kher had posted a tweet with emojis of three broken hearts and the Indian flag, along with the photos of the three security officials martyred in a gunbattle with terrorists.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19-Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak of the same regiment and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat of Jammu and Kashmir Police were martyred in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in Kashmir.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

