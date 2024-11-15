Hisaab Barabar: R Madhavan starrer to premiere at IFFI 2024

Hisaab Barabar: The film, which is directed by Ashwni Dhir, is scheduled to be screened at the festival on November 26 in Goa

The 55th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will witness the world premiere of R. Madhavan's film 'Hisaab Barabar'. The film, which is directed by Ashwni Dhir, is scheduled to be screened at the festival on November 26 in Goa.

As per the makers, in the film, Madhavan plays "Radhe Mohan Sharma, a meticulous railway ticket checker who discovers a small yet inexplicable discrepancy in his bank account. What starts as a minor issue soon spirals into a larger investigation, leading him to uncover a massive financial fraud orchestrated by a powerful banker, Micky Mehta (Neil Nitin Mukesh). As Radhe battles against systemic corruption, he also faces the complexities of his own personal life, realizing that relationships, unlike balance sheets, cannot be fixed with numbers alone." Kirti Kulhari is also a part of the project.

Sharing his excitement on the film's premiere, director Ashwni Dhir in a press note shared, "I'm honored to present Hisaab Barabar at the 55th IFFI. This film is more than a thriller--it's a statement on the uphill fight for truth in a world clouded by deception. Through Radhe's journey, we explore the complexities of a common man trying to make sense of a world where justice often feels out of reach. I'm incredibly proud of our collaboration with Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp, and I hope Hisaab Barabar leaves audiences entertained, yet reflect on the battle between right and wrong." Jio Studio Presents a SP Cinecorp Production, Hisaab Barabar. Directed by Ashwni Dhir and Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel and Shreyanshi Patel.

