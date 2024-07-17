Breaking News
Up and about: Tak dhina dhin

Updated on: 18 July,2024 06:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Holding protein shakes and coffee, Bhumi Pednekar is seen leaving a Bandra dance academy. Guess she needs them to keep her energy high after that cardio

Pics/Yogen Shah

Holding protein shakes and coffee, Bhumi Pednekar is seen leaving a Bandra dance academy. Guess she needs them to keep her energy high after that cardio


Partying harder


After being recorded in an inebriated state, Uorfi Javed is back on the party scene in Bandra. Now that’s living it up!

Toh main karoon kya?

It’s impossible to not see Farhan Akthar’s  ‘Imraan’ persona—his character from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara—as he steps out of the gym, and shutterbugs follow his every move

Acting bhi

Sara Tendulkar is a certified nutritionist and an entrepreneur, but we spotted Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter on the set of a shoot. We wonder if she has been bitten by the acting bug

Music on my mind

Whose songs does AR Rahman usually have blasting on his car speakers? That’s what we wondered, as the music maestro was papped in Bandra

Just in

Punjabi swag: Vicky Kaushal; Mood of red; Shabana Azmi; Main bhi hoon: Ammy Vrik; Flavour of the season: Triptii Dimri; In black tones: Ranveer Singh; Hear me out?: Ananya Panday

