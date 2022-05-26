Home Minister Amit Shah to watch Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' on June 1

Confirming the news, the director of the film Chandraprakash Dwivedi said, "Yes, this is accurate information."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Akshay Kumar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be watching Akshay Kumar's historical epic 'Prithviraj' which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan, on June 1.

Confirming the news, the director of the film Chandraprakash Dwivedi said, "Yes, this is accurate information. It is our honour that the Honourable Home Minister of our country, Shri Amit Shah ji is going to witness the epic saga on the glorious life of one of Bharatmata's bravest sons, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who sacrificed his life for the country."

In the film Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of the legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought valiantly to protect India's freedom from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

