Honey Singh takes a dig at Badshah: 'Aise lyrics likhwane hai bass...'

Updated on: 19 October,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In a promo for Indian Idol 15, rapper Badshah can be heard rapping, “Dilli ka golgappa, Mumbai se bhelpuri, Chandigarh ki lassi ko gadd gadd pi jaate hai"

Honey Singh. Pic/AFP

Music producer and singer Honey Singh took to his social media and shared an Insta story taking a dig at Badshah's rapping skills. 


Taking to his Instagram Stories, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a promo video from Indian Idol 15. The promo video showed Badshah showing his freestyle rapping skills along with Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal. The rapper can be heard rapping, “Dilli ka golgappa, Mumbai se bhelpuri, Chandigarh ki lassi ko gadd gadd pi jaate hai."


Sharing this video, Honey Singh made a sarcastic remark. He wrote, “Aise lyrics likhwane hai bass taqdeer ban jayegi meri (Such lyrics will make my fortune)." He also added a laughing emoji with the text.


Honey Singh, Badshah, Raftaar, Lil Golu, and Ikka were part of the group called ‘Mafia Mundeer’. In 2009, Badshah left the group due to recognition of his song ‘Get Up Jawani’. Also, he said Honey Singh was only focusing on his solo career and doesn't give credit to other band members. Later, Ikka also left due to internal politics in 2012, and then Rftaar because he did not get the credit for the ‘Dope Shope’ song.

Recently, Badshah ended his feud with Honey Singh in May 2024 during his concert in Dehradun. He said that he had held grudges against Honey Singh, but he wanted to move on and end this fight.

The 15-year fight between the two rappers and singers appeared to have finally ended, but Honey Singh's recent Instagram story once again reignited their rivalry.

Honey Singh was born in 1986 in a Sikh family. He started his career as a hip-hop music producer in 2003. Then, he released his debut studio album, International Villager. There are several popular songs, including Brown Rang, Love Dose, Desi Kalkar, Sunny Sunny, and many more.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

