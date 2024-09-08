Breaking News
Honey Singh calls Gulzar's THIS popular Bollywood song 'misogynistic'

Updated on: 08 September,2024 10:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Honey Singh recently released his new album, "Glory," on August 26. The album features collaborations with artists from Latin America, Western Europe, and Indian folk singers.

Honey Singh & Gulzar

Honey Singh calls Gulzar's THIS popular Bollywood song 'misogynistic'
Honey Singh called out Gulzar’s "Beedi" song, remarking it as misogynistic. Honey Singh is currently on a promotional spree for his new album, "Glory." Now the rapper has reacted to people calling out his songs by giving Gulzar’s example. The rapper-singer stated, “Honey Singh called Gulzar’s Beedi misogynistic”


Honey Singh called Gulzar’s Beedi misogynistic



Talking about his songs being questioned over their lyrics, Singh, in an interview with TOI, stated, “I don't give a s***, but I think I should answer this. Gulzar sahab likh rahe hain (Gulzar sir wrote), 'Beedi jalaile jigar se piya, jigar mein badi aag hai' (Beedi song lyrics), jigar kahan hota hai aurat ka (where is the chest)? This is misogynistic for me. 'Zuban pe laga namak ishq ka' (Beedi song lyrics), why is he talking about the tongue of a woman? Sirf main hi kyun galat hoon? Main pehle bolta nahi tha, aaj bol raha hoon yeh baatein. Main pehle jawab nahi deta tha toh log kehte thay 'easy target hai, issi ke baare mein bolo' (Why am I wrong only? I didn’t say before, I’m saying now. I never replied, so people said he is an easy target, let’s talk about him).”


Honey Singh thinks he isn’t objectifying women

While further sharing his views on his songs, the ‘Lungi Dance’ singer stated, “I am not objectifying women, aise thodi na hota hai (it’s not that). Pehle kaise kaise gaane hote thay, woh ganon ki tarah liye jaate thay. Main 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' jaise controversial ganon ki toh baat hi nahi karta... par Honey Singh ko hi kyun gaali di jaati hai aur unko aap legend bolte ho? Modernise bhi ho rahe hain par backward bhi soch rahe hain (earlier what songs were there, but they were considered as songs. I don’t talk about controversial songs such as 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'… but why is Honey Singh abused and they are called legends? We are getting modernized but thinking backward).”

Honey Singh on the work front

Honey Singh recently released his new album, "Glory," on August 26. The album features collaborations with artists from Latin America, Western Europe, and Indian folk singers.

