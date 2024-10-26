Honey Singh mentioned that he had spent a lot of money on partying, and, during this particular night in Dubai, he had to use three credit cards to pay the bill

In Pic: Honey Singh (Pic/AFP)

Shock badi cheez hai! Proving this line true, Honey Singh shared a story where he revealed spending Rs 38 lakh on a party in Dubai. In a recent interview, the ace rapper and singer recalled a time when he and eight of his friends went to a club in Dubai. He mentioned that he has spent a lot of money on partying, and, during this particular night in Dubai, he had to use three credit cards to pay the bill.

Honey Singh - 'Parties mein bohut paise udaye'

Speaking with 'Mirchi Plus', Yo Yo said, "Humne zindagi mein na parties mein bohut paise udaye. Pata laga ki bill phatt gaya itna bada, ghar wapas toh khali haath aa rahe hai. 2013 ki baat hai yeh, club hota tha...party karne gaye hum 8 ladke, saare darubaaz. Us time ki baat bata raha hoon, bohut mehenga hota tha Dubai, ab kaafi sasta ho gaya hai. Party kar rahe hai, bottle aa rahi hai, ladkiyaan aa rahi hai, us table waale ladkiyaan bhi humare table par." ("I've spent a lot of money in my life on parties. I would realize the bill was so high that I’d return home empty-handed. This happened in 2013—eight of us went to party at a club, all of us heavy drinkers. I’m talking about a time when Dubai used to be very expensive; now it's much cheaper. We're partying, bottles are coming to our table, and girls from other tables are joining us.")

Honey Singh- '3 credit card lage the'

Honey Singh further added, "Toh 23 ladkiyaan aur 8 ladke humare table pe aur 4 table jod rakhe hai, itna bara humara entourage hai. Aur table pe thapa thap daaru chal rahi hai. Rs 38 lakh ka bill diya hai, 3 credit card lage the, 1 raat mein." ("There were 23 girls and 8 guys at our table. We had four tables joined to fit such a big entourage, and drinks were flowing. We got a bill of ₹38 lakh; it took three credit cards to cover it in one night.") He further explained that big clubs in Dubai used to hire 'eye candy' girls who would frequent clubs, get tables and bottles, and would join the tables of high spenders.

Honey Singh on the work front

Honey Singh recently released his new album, 'Glory', on August 26. The album features collaborations with artists from Latin America, Western Europe, and Indian folk singers.