Host Alia Bhatt dons 30-year-old Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree for Hope Gala in London

Alia Bhatt hosted her first charity event Hope Gala in London as she raised money for underprivileged adolescents in India at the event, to help the Salaam Bombay foundation. For the occasion, she wore a 30-year-old vintage saree designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Sharing pictures of the outfit, the designers wrote on their Instagram feed, "Alia Bhatt appears in vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at the Hope Gala 2024 in London. Handmade in 1994 - 30 years ago, with meticulous craftsmanship spread over 3500 hours, the ivory floral Resham saree is a timeless work of art that has silk threads embroidered in different stitches to inspire a fabulous sense of dimension in the fabric. It is paired with a halter-neck tulle blouse crafted especially for Alia. The garment features Resham, silver Zari and crystals along with flowing strings of pearls that form the back."

"An ode to the luxury of Resham, the dazzle of crystals, the decadence of Zari and the regal charm of pearls, the masterpiece represents the quintessential maximalism of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla," the note read.

Alia said in a statement: “I’m happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives. Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I've always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental's exceptional hospitality.

The actress added: “Today marks just the beginning of our efforts, and with the support of our generous contributors, I'm confident we'll make significant strides in empowering future generations.”

Along with Alia, the guests included actress-model Poppy Delevingne, director Gurinder Chadha, Natasha Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, among many others.

The evening saw performances by Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur, Usha Jey, the innovator behind Hybrid Bharatham, and the Yehudi Menuhin School Quartet. It also had a conversation between Alia and comedian Rohan Joshi.

Attendees were treated to a culinary experience inspired by the best of Indian and British cuisines, created by Michelin-star chefs Vineet Bhatia and Jason Atherton, as well as dishes from Chef Francisco Hernandez, Executive Chef at the hotel.

Alia added: “Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I've long admired Padmini Sekhsaria's unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India’s slums, offering them hope and opportunity.”

(with inputs from IANS)