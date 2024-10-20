Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Housefull 5 diaries Chunky Pandays family fun in London with wifey Bhavna and daughter Rysa

Housefull 5 diaries: Chunky Panday's family fun in London with wifey Bhavna and daughter Rysa

Updated on: 20 October,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Meanwhile, the beloved ‘Housefull’ franchise is gearing up for its fifth installment, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Housefull 5 will feature a star-studded lineup led by Akshay Kumar

Housefull 5 diaries: Chunky Panday's family fun in London with wifey Bhavna and daughter Rysa

Picture Courtesy/Chunky Panday's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Housefull 5 diaries: Chunky Panday's family fun in London with wifey Bhavna and daughter Rysa
x
00:00

Actor Chunky Panday, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming comedy ‘Housefull 5’ in London, has been treating fans to exciting behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets. Keeping up with this trend, the actor posted a video on Saturday featuring him posing with his family and other cast members of the film, including Dino Morea and Johnny Lever. 


Sharing the clip on his Instagram handle, Chunky wrote, “The Times of London #housefull5.” The video shows Chunky posing with his wife, Bhavna Pandey, and their daughter, Rysa Panday. He is also seen making a goofy pose with Johnny Lever. Panday added Mohammed Rafi’s iconic track “Tu Mere Sapnon Ki Rani Banegi” to the video.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)


Followers flooded the comments section with praise, excitement, and curiosity about the upcoming film. One fan commented, “Eagerly waiting for Housefull 5, Chunky ji.” Many expressed their love for Chunky's iconic characters. Echoing similar sentiments, one user wrote, “You are fabulous and forever green.”

Earlier, Chunky Panday had treated fans to a sneak peek of the first day of filming for ‘Housefull 5’ by sharing behind-the-scenes moments. One image featured him and his co-star Lever at a train station, enjoying a beverage together.

Meanwhile, the beloved ‘Housefull’ franchise is gearing up for its fifth installment, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Housefull 5 will feature a star-studded lineup led by Akshay Kumar.

The film promises to bring together an impressive array of seasoned actors, including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.

Chunky Pandey will reprise his comedic role as Aakhri Pasta in the film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Production for ‘Housefull 5’ commenced on September 15 in London, where the initial 45 days of shooting will take place. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

The ‘Housefull’ series was launched in 2010 and has since enjoyed three successful sequels: ‘Housefull 2’ in 2012, ‘Housefull 3’ in 2016, and ‘Housefull 4’ in 2019.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chunky pandey sajid nadiadwala Akshay Kumar bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK