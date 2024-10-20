Meanwhile, the beloved ‘Housefull’ franchise is gearing up for its fifth installment, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Housefull 5 will feature a star-studded lineup led by Akshay Kumar

Picture Courtesy/Chunky Panday's Instagram account

Listen to this article Housefull 5 diaries: Chunky Panday's family fun in London with wifey Bhavna and daughter Rysa x 00:00

Actor Chunky Panday, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming comedy ‘Housefull 5’ in London, has been treating fans to exciting behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets. Keeping up with this trend, the actor posted a video on Saturday featuring him posing with his family and other cast members of the film, including Dino Morea and Johnny Lever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the clip on his Instagram handle, Chunky wrote, “The Times of London #housefull5.” The video shows Chunky posing with his wife, Bhavna Pandey, and their daughter, Rysa Panday. He is also seen making a goofy pose with Johnny Lever. Panday added Mohammed Rafi’s iconic track “Tu Mere Sapnon Ki Rani Banegi” to the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)

Followers flooded the comments section with praise, excitement, and curiosity about the upcoming film. One fan commented, “Eagerly waiting for Housefull 5, Chunky ji.” Many expressed their love for Chunky's iconic characters. Echoing similar sentiments, one user wrote, “You are fabulous and forever green.”

Earlier, Chunky Panday had treated fans to a sneak peek of the first day of filming for ‘Housefull 5’ by sharing behind-the-scenes moments. One image featured him and his co-star Lever at a train station, enjoying a beverage together.

Meanwhile, the beloved ‘Housefull’ franchise is gearing up for its fifth installment, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Housefull 5 will feature a star-studded lineup led by Akshay Kumar.

The film promises to bring together an impressive array of seasoned actors, including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.

Chunky Pandey will reprise his comedic role as Aakhri Pasta in the film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Production for ‘Housefull 5’ commenced on September 15 in London, where the initial 45 days of shooting will take place. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

The ‘Housefull’ series was launched in 2010 and has since enjoyed three successful sequels: ‘Housefull 2’ in 2012, ‘Housefull 3’ in 2016, and ‘Housefull 4’ in 2019.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever