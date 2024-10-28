Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Housefull 5 Final schedule kicks off in Mumbai next month climax and song shoot planned

Housefull 5: Final schedule kicks off in Mumbai next month, climax and song shoot planned

Updated on: 29 October,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

It has been a relentless 40-day shoot aboard a cruise liner for the team of Housefull 5. Now, with the Europe schedule wrapped up, sources say final leg of Housefull 5 to kick off in Mumbai next month

Housefull 5: Final schedule kicks off in Mumbai next month, climax and song shoot planned

Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar

Listen to this article
Housefull 5: Final schedule kicks off in Mumbai next month, climax and song shoot planned
x
00:00

It has been a relentless 40-day shoot aboard a cruise liner for the team of Housefull 5. Now, with the Europe schedule wrapped up, we’ve heard that Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and the remaining cast will kick off the final leg in Mumbai early next month. On the cards is the filming of the climax and an elaborate song.


A source close to the production said Chitrakoot Grounds will serve as the location for the last leg of Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial venture. The source revealed, “The set is being constructed to replicate sections of a luxury cruise, staying true to the movie’s theme. Over and above that, lavish sets are being erected to show the interiors of a bungalow. The climax will be shot here with the entire ensemble. Most crowd sequences have also been earmarked for this schedule.” 


Sanjay Dutt, who was unable to travel to the UK after his visa was rejected, and Jackie Shroff will join the unit during this stint. Another insider shared, “The team plans to wrap up before Christmas. On paper, 24 days of shoot remain. A song sequence has been lined up. Since the set will take time to be made, the number will be canned only by early December.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

housefull Akshay Kumar Riteish Deshmukh abhishek bachchan sanjay dutt tarun mansukhani bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK