Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar

Housefull 5: Final schedule kicks off in Mumbai next month, climax and song shoot planned

It has been a relentless 40-day shoot aboard a cruise liner for the team of Housefull 5. Now, with the Europe schedule wrapped up, we’ve heard that Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and the remaining cast will kick off the final leg in Mumbai early next month. On the cards is the filming of the climax and an elaborate song.

A source close to the production said Chitrakoot Grounds will serve as the location for the last leg of Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial venture. The source revealed, “The set is being constructed to replicate sections of a luxury cruise, staying true to the movie’s theme. Over and above that, lavish sets are being erected to show the interiors of a bungalow. The climax will be shot here with the entire ensemble. Most crowd sequences have also been earmarked for this schedule.”

Sanjay Dutt, who was unable to travel to the UK after his visa was rejected, and Jackie Shroff will join the unit during this stint. Another insider shared, “The team plans to wrap up before Christmas. On paper, 24 days of shoot remain. A song sequence has been lined up. Since the set will take time to be made, the number will be canned only by early December.”