How many of these Hindi films of Vinod Khanna have you watched?

Vinod Khanna (6 October 1946 – 27 April 2017) was a legendary Indian actor and producer who appeared in over 140 films in his illustrious career spanning five decades. He was known for his versatility as an actor and played a variety of roles ranging from romantic leads to villainous characters. Khanna made his acting debut in 1968 with the film 'Man Ka Meet' and went on to become one of Bollywood's most prominent and respected actors. He was also a member of parliament from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab, India, and served as the Minister of Culture and Tourism as well as the Minister of State for External Affairs in the Government of India. Vinod Khanna passed away on 27 April 2017 due to bladder cancer at the age of 70.

He left behind a legacy that continues to inspire and influence generations of actors and film enthusiasts. Vinod Khanna's impressive range as an actor, from romantic leads to intense character roles, made him a favorite among audiences for decades.

On this day, let's take a moment to remember some of his most unforgettable on-screen performances and pay tribute to his enduring legacy in Indian cinema:

Man Ka Meet (1969)

'Man Ka Meet' is an action drama film directed by A. Subba Rao and produced by Sunil Dutt. The film stars Vinod Khanna, Som Dutt, and Leena Chandavarkar in the lead roles. Vinod Khanna played the role of a wealthy businessman. The film was Vinod Khanna's debut in the Hindi film industry, and he received positive reviews from critics for his performance.

Hum Tum Aur Woh (1971)

The 1971 film 'Hum Tum Aur Woh', was Vinod Khanna's first film as a solo lead. Also starring Bharti and Aruna Irani in pivotal characters, the film's success was instrumental in him bagging romantic roles.

Mere Apne (1971)

Another film, released in 1971, saw Vinod Khanna co-starring with Shatrughan Sinha and Meena Kumari. Being Gulzar's first directorial venture, his role as an angry young man earned him plaudits from fans and critics alike.

Achanak (1973)

Based on a true story, Vinod Khanna portrayed Naval Officer Kawas Nanavati in this 1973 film, who made news in the 1950s due to the sensational Nanavati murder case, which shocked the nation. Directed by Gulzar, the film was unique at the time for not featuring any songs. Khanna's performance as an army officer facing death row was appreciated.

Imtihan (1974)

This is a 1974 film. Vinod Khanna played the son of a rich businessman, who left everything to go and teach history to students at a college. The idealistic professor tried to reform highly indisciplined students. The film also starred Tanuja, Bindu, and Ranjeet, among others. The song, Ruk Jana Nahin, sung by Kishore Kumar from the film, became hugely popular, and it is still an evergreen classic.

Haath Ki Safai (1974)

The 1974 musical drama film saw Vinod Khanna team up with Randhir Kapoor. The film also starred Hema Malini and Simi Garewal. This film won him the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award.

Hera Pheri (1976)

The 1976 film 'Hera Pheri' led to Vinod Khanna earning a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actor. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan and was one of six films that Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan starred together in, since the pairing of the two actors often made the film quite successful.

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

The 1977 multi-starrer 'Amar Akbar Anthony' saw Vinod Khanna share the screen with stalwarts Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, along with an ensemble cast. It is considered one of Bollywood's greatest landmark films. Vinod Khanna's role as police inspector Amar Khanna was well received, along with Amitabh Bachchan's Anthony Gonsalves and Rishi Kapoor's Akbar Allahabadi.

Qurbani (1980)

Vinod Khanna shared the screen with actor-director Feroz Khan in the 1980 film 'Qurbani,' which became the highest-grossing film of that year. The film's songs 'Aap Jaisa Koi' and 'Qurbani' became pop-culture favourites as the years went by. Khanna received the Filmfare nomination for Best Actor for 'Qurbani'.

Insaaf (1987)

This 1987 action film marked Vinod Khanna's return to Bollywood after a five-year hiatus, in which he co-starred with Dimple Kapadia. The film was a critical and commercial success.

Dayavan (1988)

A remake of the 1987 Kamal Haasan-starrer Tamil film 'Nayakan', which was based on the life and times of gangster Varadarajan Mudaliar, Khanna's performance as a South Indian don in this 1988 film wowed critics and audiences alike. The film also starred Feroz Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Pancholi, and Amrish Puri, among others.

Jurm (1990)

The 1990 murder mystery 'Jurm', which starred Vinod Khanna, Meenakshi Sheshadri, and Sangeeta Bijlani in lead roles, was a critical and commercial success. His role as a police officer who falls in love with a witness he is protecting impressed moviegoers.

Dabangg (2010)

Vinod Khanna essayed the role of Salman Khan's step-father in the 2010 hit 'Dabangg'. In the film, both he and Salman's characters had a strained relationship, was appreciated by audiences. His transition as a character actor was noticed. Vinod Khanna also made an appearance in the 2012 Bollywood film 'Dabangg 2', which was a sequel to the successful 2010 movie 'Dabangg'.