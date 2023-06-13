How Sushant Singh Rajput has left behind some aching melodies that define hope!

The actor’s legacy wasn’t limited to his films but the haunting soundtracks that accompanied the narratives. They represented the essence of friendship, the magic of love, and the fury to succeed

It has been three years since Sushant Singh Rajput has left us. He passed away on June 14, 2020. The nation gasped and expressed shock and terror in unison, but fans later began to celebrate his legacy that had the power and potential to grow further with interesting film choices. He still continues to live in a million hearts.

The actor’s legacy wasn’t limited to his films but the haunting soundtracks that accompanied the narratives. They represented the essence of friendship, the magic of love, and the fury to succeed. It all started with his debut in 2013 and continued till his last film that he couldn’t experience himself. What a heartbreaking irony!

Manja- Kai Po Che (2013)

A smashing debut in a smashing film, ‘Kai Po Che’ was about friendship, about the frustrations and fragrance it brings along, and how one crippling incident can shatter everything into smithereens. Abhishek Kapoor fixated his story on three people united by dreams and separated by a calamity. The song that defines their relationship is ‘Manja.’ In this, we see the three friends bantering, blabbering, facing their fears, and celebrating the essence of friendship. Just how the film was an early glimpse of how Rajput’s career would be celebrated later.

Besabriyaan- M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story (2016)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni reluctantly takes on the job of a ticket collector as the news of his selection makes his father beam with joy. He spends his day on a railway platform. In his heart, and mind, he’s on the cricket field. Rajput not only nailed the physical resemblance but also the emotional nuances of the cricket player. The word ‘Besabriyaan’ suggests impatience, ambition and aspiration. Rajput was already a star when this film released, and we could sense his journey to the celluloid had been very similar to the montages of Dhoni in this number.

Fikar Not- Chhichhore (2019)

A student attempts suicide when he fails to crack the IIT exam. His father narrates his own story of how he was the bigger loser. Nitesh Tiwari’s campus-comedy took the Rajkumar Hirani route of juxtaposing a harsh truth with a sweet pill. The film ends with the energetic ‘Fikar Not’ song about how to never give up. If cinema can truly change lives, we should not encounter more such traumatic stories of students who missed the mark just by a whisker.

Khulke Jeene Ka- Dil Bechara (2020)

‘The Fault In Our Stars’ is a wrenching watch. The adaptation, ‘Dil Bechara’ is more devastating. Rajput's swan song had a comforting soundtrack by the maestro AR Rahman. The one song that pierces through the heart is ‘Khulke Jeene Ka’ shot lavishly in Paris. Two people madly in love and suffering from a terminal illness embrace each other emotionally and even physically. Watching the leading man in ‘Dil Bechara’ isn’t easy, especially the last shot because we won’t meet him again, only stay with the memories he has left behind.