Farhan Akhtar has revealed that Hrithik Roshan, not Shah Rukh Khan, was his first choice for Don. In a recent conversation, Akhtar also shared Roshan's reaction to being replaced by Khan

Shah Rukh Khan may have seamlessly fit into the role of Don, however, director Farhan Akhtar reveals that the part was initially slated to go to Hrithik Roshan. In a recently held podcast, Akhtar recalled narrowing in on Khan for the role, revealing that he found the badshah’s self-deprecating quality a bonus for the part. “I reached out to Hrithik and said that I was remaking Don. He said, ‘Sounds amazing’. I said, let me write it and bring it to you. While writing it, the only person whose face kept popping into my head was that of Shah Rukh,” he said, adding that Khan had the required “personality, wit, and sarcastic humour”. When he told Roshan that he believed Khan would be better suited for the part, he recalled the former graciously stating, “Farhan, you have to make the film to the best [of your ability]. If you believe [Khan] is the better fit, [so be it].” Roshan’s acting chops have always been admirable, but could we imagine a better Don than the badshah?

The makers of NTR Jr’s upcoming movie, tentatively titled NTRNeel, announced that the film will hit the big screen on January 9, next year. Images from the muhurat puja were shared online, along with the caption, “The moment we all have been waiting for is here #NTRNeel.” The film marks the first collaboration between NTR Jr and KGF director Prashanth Neel. There are reports that Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the leading lady in the film.

Yesterday marked 28 years since the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial debut, Khamoshi. Leading lady Manisha Koirala revealed that though she is still applauded for her act, she was not the first choice for the film. “[Bhansali] and I had become friends, and he said, ‘Manisha, I have written this script; just go through it. You are not acting in it. Kajol and Madhuri are my choices.’ It was a brilliant script for any actress. I told him, yeh dono nahi mili to main hoon. Luckily, that worked for me,” she said. Koirala played Annie Braganza, a musically inclined woman caught between following her passion and taking care of her deaf and mute parents.

Passionate sports fan Abhishek Bachchan was at the Paris Olympics watching Neeraj Chopra compete for the gold medal at the men’s javelin throw competition, and was seen waving the tricolour from the field. In a video captured by a viewer, Bachchan is seen showering love on Chopra after the athlete bagged the silver medal, taking India’s Olympic medal tally to five. As Chopra greeted the fans, he was seen making his way to Bachchan, who embraced and congratulated him. Other actors, including Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol, and Randeep Hooda, congratulated the ace player on social media.

Ahead of the screening of the film Laapataa Ladies for the Supreme Court judges, Aamir Khan was seen witnessing the proceedings in the Chief Justice of India’s courtroom. Khan joined the top court when a three-judge bench was hearing a matter pertaining to promotion of women in armed forces. The actor was seen sitting in a special visitor gallery. The screening was part of the activities organised during the top court’s 75th year of establishment. Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, who has directed the movie, were part of the proceedings.

Author Amish Tripathi is set to collaborate with Creativeland Studios Entertainment for a global epic, Shri Radha Ramanam, which has been described as “a magical tale of Lord Krishna’s love”. Tripathi, 49, has sold over seven million copies of his publications and is best known for writing The Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra Series. The author said, “Traditional Indian stories have a deep narrative in which you can get pleasurably lost, but they also teach you deeper lessons, so that you can live better. I love the script of this movie, not just for its fantastic scale and research, but also for how it helps us explore different aspects of love through the story of Lord Krishna.”