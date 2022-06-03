Hrithik Roshan calls ex-wife Sussanne Khan a ‘superstar’

Hrithik shared Sussanne’s Instagram post where she had announced about her new gig

Sussanne Khan/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan cheered for his former wife Sussanne Khan for her new venture, on social media. Hrithik shared Sussanne’s Instagram post where she had announced about her new gig.

She worte: “”Energy never lies. surround yourself with people who have good radiant energy and watch your world light up#AboutLastNight #Chivas18 #sussannekhan #limitededition #thecharcoalproject.”

Hrithik commented on her post by writing: “Huge congratulations Sussanne this was amazing!” He then also shared an Instagram story wrote: “So so proud of Sussanne! You are a superstar.”

Show full article