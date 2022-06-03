Breaking News
Hrithik Roshan calls ex-wife Sussanne Khan a 'superstar'

Updated on: 03 June,2022 05:12 PM IST
IANS

Hrithik shared Sussanne’s Instagram post where she had announced about her new gig

Hrithik Roshan calls ex-wife Sussanne Khan a ‘superstar’

Sussanne Khan/Yogen Shah


Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan cheered for his former wife Sussanne Khan for her new venture, on social media. Hrithik shared Sussanne’s Instagram post where she had announced about her new gig.

She worte: “”Energy never lies. surround yourself with people who have good radiant energy and watch your world light up#AboutLastNight #Chivas18 #sussannekhan #limitededition #thecharcoalproject.”




Hrithik commented on her post by writing: “Huge congratulations Sussanne this was amazing!” He then also shared an Instagram story wrote: “So so proud of Sussanne! You are a superstar.”


