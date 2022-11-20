Hrithik Roshan dismisses reports of moving in with Saba Azad

×
Updated on: 20 November,2022 03:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle to dismiss rumours about him moving in with his girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. Pic/Yogen Shah


While rumour mills have been churning hearsay around Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad taking the next step in their relationship and moving in together, sources confirm that these reports are purely a figment of a wild imagination.


Both Hrithik and Saba are in a very secure and happy place and the two are currently focusing on their respective work projects, there has been no such move, clarifies the source. When contacted the close source shared, “There’s no truth to the stories of Hrithik & Saba moving in together. They are in a happy place now and this is definitely not on their minds. They are both currently busy focusing on their respective work commitments. While Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 & Front Page, Hrithik is shooting for Fighter in Assam.”



Furthermore, actor Hrithik also took to his social media handle to put the reports to rest. "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job," he wrote sharing a report that stated him moving in with Saba. 

Fresh off the rave reviews she received for 'Rocket Boys', Saba Azad recently wrapped the second season of the series. Hrithik, on the other hand, is currently filming Fighter, India’s first aerial action film in Assam and one of the most anticipated films that mark his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone.

