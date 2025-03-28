After Zohra Jabeen, Bam Bam Bhole, and Sikandar Naache, Hum Aapke Bina from Sikandar is out, and it truly touches hearts with its loving melody. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry shines throughout, while the song is a visual spectacle with its massive, enthralling backdrops that perfectly complement the melody.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna

Listen to this article Hum Aapke Bina: Arijit Singh sings romantic song for Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar x 00:00

Presenting love, romance, and the beautiful fresh chemistry between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the song 'Hum Aapke Bina' from Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, is out now. While the film is all set to hit theaters this Sunday, Hum Aapke Bina takes us into a world filled with love and romance, serving as a breath of fresh air amidst the action and intense mood of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Zohra Jabeen, Bam Bam Bhole, and Sikandar Naache, Hum Aapke Bina from Sikandar is out, and it truly touches hearts with its loving melody. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry shines throughout, while the song is a visual spectacle with its massive, enthralling backdrops that perfectly complement the melody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

Salman Khan’s charm is second to none and his eyes in romantic numbers light up the world. With "Hum Aapke Bina" featuring the freshest onscreen pair, Salman and Rashmika are all set to raise the bar for couple goals. The chemistry between the two is eccentric and absolutely sensational.

Beautifully sung by Arijit Singh, the song's music is composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Sameer. Hum Aapke Bina further heightens the excitement to witness Sikandar on the big screen this Sunday.

Salman Khan lauds Rashmika's work ethics

Recently, during the promotional leg of the film, Salman heaped praise on his ‘Sikandar’ co-star Rashmika Mandanna for her work ethics and dedication. Salman spoke with fellow superstar Aamir Khan, and A.R. Murugadoss in a special video.

During the conversation, the subject of the female lead of ‘Sikandar’ came up. Aamir, who often forgets people’s names, asked Salman about the female lead to which Salman said, “Rashmika Mandanna, she is very hard working. I remember in Hyderabad, she was shooting with us from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am. And she used to get ready for, I think ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ she was shooting at that time, and she had a fever also. She used to shoot all day for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. And she used to come back and shoot with us”.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release in theatres on March 30, 2025.

Get ready for an epic cinematic experience this Eid 2025! Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by the master storyteller A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release on March 30, 2025.