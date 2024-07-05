Breaking News
Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations, says Ajit Pawar
CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Qureshi at the crime scene

Qureshi at the crime scene

Updated on: 06 July,2024 06:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Ready to take Bayaan on floors soon, maker Bora says Huma was the first choice for the police procedural drama

Qureshi at the crime scene

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Qureshi at the crime scene
x
00:00

Rajasthan is calling Huma Qureshi back. Two months after wrapping up Jolly LLB 3’s schedule, the actor is returning to the state to begin her next, Bayaan. Shiladitya Bora, who is co-producing the police procedural drama, is thrilled that Qureshi—who was the first actor to whom director Bikas Mishra pitched the script—gave her nod to the role. “Bikas had met Huma in Los Angeles in 2019, during the Film Independent residency. She is the first actor Bikas had pitched the story to, and we’re so excited that it worked out with her,” he says.


Chandrachur Singh also stars in the movie (right) Bora
Chandrachur Singh also stars in the movie (right) Bora


In the drama that rolls mid-month, Qureshi plays an investigator, who is sent to a small town in Rajasthan to lead her career’s first case. Bayaan is supported by the International Film Festival Rotterdam’s Hubert Bals Fund and was developed at LA Residency. Mishra, who previously helmed Chauranga (2014), was mentored by Craig Mazin, the creator of Chernobyl (2019) and The Last of Us (2023), on his second feature film. If Mazin’s guidance helped him enrich the story on paper, he trusts Qureshi to elevate it on screen. Mishra states, “Huma is a powerhouse of performance and enthusiasm. Her ability to inhabit complex characters is undeniable, and her energy will elevate Bayaan to a new level.”


The film also stars Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar. Bora reveals that he approached Singh hesitatingly. “We believe in contrarian casting. We knew that Chandrachur is known for playing the charming hero. But he is such a warm and receptive actor that he instantly agreed to this part.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

huma qureshi jolly llb bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK