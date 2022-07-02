Huma Qureshi celebrates her birthday month with stunning pictures in a white swimsuit

The actress shared a picture separately posing sensually as there was an Insta glitch

Huma Qureshi is all set to celebrate her birthday on July 28. As the seventh month of the year begins, the actress shared some smoldering pictures in a white swimsuit.

The actress shared a picture separately posing sensually as there was an Insta glitch.

Food holds a special place in Huma Qureshi’s life. The actor’s family runs Saleem’s, a Mughlai restaurant chain in Delhi and Dubai. For the past six weeks, food has dominated her on-screen life too as she shot for Tarla, the biopic on the late Gujarati home chef, Tarla Dalal. Before Qureshi wrapped up the shoot late last week, Dalal’s children Renu and Sanjay Dalal visited the actor on the set in Mumbai.

The biopic, backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Nitesh and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, will trace the journey of Dalal who started cooking classes from her home in 1966. In the movie, Qureshi will be seen sporting buck teeth and glasses to resemble Tarla. She has watched hours of footage to pick up the famed cook’s accent and mannerisms. To the actor, capturing Tarla’s personality was of utmost importance. “As artistes, the endeavour is to capture the vibe and charisma of the person. Little nuances like how she conducted herself and how she spoke on camera had to be woven into the performance.”

