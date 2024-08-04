Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Huma Qureshi resumes shooting for Bayaan after Europe holiday

Huma Qureshi resumes shooting for ‘Bayaan' after Europe holiday

Updated on: 04 August,2024 01:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

‘Bayaan’ is a gripping investigative police procedural drama directed by Bikas Mishra. Huma essays the role of a cop named Roohi Kartar in the film

Huma Qureshi resumes shooting for ‘Bayaan' after Europe holiday

Huma Qureshi. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Huma Qureshi resumes shooting for ‘Bayaan' after Europe holiday
x
00:00

Actress Huma Qureshi has returned from France, where she was holidaying, and has now engaged herself in her upcoming movie ‘Bayaan’.


‘Bayaan’ is a gripping investigative police procedural drama directed by Bikas Mishra. Huma essays the role of a cop named Roohi Kartar in the film.



Talking about working on the project, the actress said: “I had the most wonderful time celebrating my birthday in Europe with my closest friends and family. The laughter, music, and beautiful moments made it a trip to remember. But now, it's back to work, and I'm thrilled to dive straight into “Bayaan’.”


She further mentioned, “The energy on set is incredible, and the script is so compelling. Playing Roohi Kartar is a challenging yet exciting journey, and I'm looking forward to bringing this character to life. The scenic backdrop of Rajasthan and working with such a talented cast and crew make this experience even more special.”

The actress recently celebrated her birthday in Europe with close friends and family, including Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. The celebration was filled with laughter and music, making it a memorable event for the actress.

She recently wrapped up ‘Jolly LLB 3’ which also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla.

After ‘Monica, O My Darling, ‘Tarla’ and ‘Maharani,’ Huma Qureshi is delving into yet another challenging role and leading from the front. This year the actress will be seen in ‘Jolly LLB 3’, ‘Gulabi’ and ‘Bayaan’ proving her acting prowess.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

huma qureshi bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK