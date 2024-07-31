On the work front, Huma had made her film debut in 2012 with a supporting role in Anurag Kashyap's directorial two-part crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Huma Qureshi. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Huma Qureshi shares birthday celebration pics with 'best family' x 00:00

Actress Huma Qureshi, who recently turned 38, has shared a peek into her birthday celebrations with her 'best family', which includes her brother Saqib Saleem, and actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa.

Huma celebrated her 38th birthday on July 28, and on Tuesday she shared celebratory birthday pictures on her Instagram account, where she has 8.3 million followers.

The selfies feature Huma in a black dress, Rajkummar in a blue T-shirt, Patralekhaa in a black tank top, and her brother Saqib.

The pictures also show actor Rachit Singh.

The actors are currently holidaying in Europe.

Huma captioned the post as: "Blessed with the best #mafamily... only remember laughing and singing the whole trip... #love #family #friends #blessed.. Thank you all for making it sooo special."

On the work front, Huma had made her film debut in 2012 with a supporting role in Anurag Kashyap's directorial two-part crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

The movie featured Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

She has then starred in movies like 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana', 'Ek Thi Daayan', 'Badlapur', 'Jolly LLB 2', 'Bell Bottom', 'Double XL'.

Huma was last seen in the biopic 'Tarla', which is based on Indian chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal.

It features Huma in the titular role, and is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.

The film is streaming on ZEE5.

She also featured as 'Madness ki Malkin' in the comedy show 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge'.

Huma will next be seen in comedy film 'Jolly LLB 3', starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla.

She also has 'Pooja Meri Jaan', 'Gulabi', and 'Bayaan' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Rajkummar was last seen in romantic sports drama 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'. He next has 'Stree 2', 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', and 'Bhul Chul Maaf' in the kitty.

