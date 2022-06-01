Huma Qureshi spotted in Mumbai shooting for the Tarla Dalal biopic

The actress was seen wearing specs, a pink hairband and a kurta pajama of the same colour

Picture Courtesy: PR

Huma Qureshi is all set to don the (chef's) hat of Tarla Dalal as she's gearing up for the late chef's biopic, She was spotted in the city in the character's look. The actress was seen wearing specs, a pink hairband and a kurta pajama of the same colour.

It has been reported Ronnie Screwvala, Nitesh and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari will jointly back the biopic, which will be helmed by the filmmaker couple’s associate Piyush Gupta.

The project has gone on floors. “Huma longed to do a biopic. When this movie came her way, it ticked that box. She loved the storyline that traces how Tarla Dalal revolutionised Indian cooking, particularly vegetarian fare,” says a source.

