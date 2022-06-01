Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdraws plea in Delhi HC
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Mumbai Police register cheating FIR against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, 2 others
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
ED summons Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul in money-laundering case
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Huma Qureshi spotted in Mumbai shooting for the Tarla Dalal biopic

Huma Qureshi spotted in Mumbai shooting for the Tarla Dalal biopic

Updated on: 01 June,2022 11:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actress was seen wearing specs, a pink hairband and a kurta pajama of the same colour

Huma Qureshi spotted in Mumbai shooting for the Tarla Dalal biopic

Picture Courtesy: PR


Huma Qureshi is all set to don the (chef's) hat of Tarla Dalal as she's gearing up for the late chef's biopic, She was spotted in the city in the character's look. The actress was seen wearing specs, a pink hairband and a kurta pajama of the same colour.

It has been reported Ronnie Screwvala, Nitesh and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari will jointly back the biopic, which will be helmed by the filmmaker couple’s associate Piyush Gupta. 




The project has gone on floors. “Huma longed to do a biopic. When this movie came her way, it ticked that box. She loved the storyline that traces how Tarla Dalal revolutionised Indian cooking, particularly vegetarian fare,” says a source.


Show full article

huma qureshi bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK