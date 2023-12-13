'I am fearless when it comes to my choices', says Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor opened up about her journey, choices, and the inner fire that defines her unique persona

With a massive fan following of over 85 million on Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor continues to not only be the most popular but also the most loved actress in India. Her social media presence is a testament to the deep connection she shares with her fans, who are captivated by her authenticity and charm.

In a recent magazine interview, Shraddha Kapoor opened up about her journey, choices, and the inner fire that defines her unique persona. When asked about being Bollywood's Golden Girl, with a sparkling mix of vivaciousness and self-assuredness, Shraddha responded with a statement that encapsulates her fearless approach to life.

"I am fearless when it comes to my choices. I know unabashedly which direction to go in. Clarity is my fire. I believe in myself the most and from that, I know how powerful I am," Shraddha Kapoor asserted, shedding light on the unwavering confidence and self-belief that has become synonymous with her name.

Interestingly, Shraddha's rise to stardom is marked by a delicate balance between ambition, humility, and authenticity—a rare feat in the glitzy world of showbiz. The actress has managed to create a niche for herself in an industry known for its ever-changing dynamics.

Recently Shraddha Kapoor gave a shoutout to his father, Shakti Kapoor, over his performance in the film 'Animal'. Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "How I love seeing baapu on the big screen!!! #Animal."

Shakti was seen in the recently released action thriller film 'Animal'. He essayed the role of Ranbir Kapoor's supportive uncle in the film. While he had limited screentime, he had a good impact on the audience in the violent family drama.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. On the work front, Shraddha is currently shooting for one of the most awaited projects and successful franchise ‘Stree 2'!

