Breaking News
Bombay HC clubs FIRs against actor Ketaki Chitale and student Nikhil Bhamre
Mumbai: Police check footage from 214 CCTV cameras to nab two chain snatchers
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 592 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,769
Clashes in JNU, ABVP says over dozen students injured
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > I am manifesting a mythological film coming my way says Sharvari Wagh

'I am manifesting a mythological film coming my way' says Sharvari Wagh

Updated on: 22 August,2022 08:09 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The young actor, is an avid reader of mythological books

'I am manifesting a mythological film coming my way' says Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh


Sharvari is fascinated with multiple characters of mythology and is keen to be part of  big scale film. The young actor, is an avid reader of mythological books and has also read, the many different interpretations of The Mahabharata and Ramayana. 


Talking about her fascination with mythology Sharvari shares “I am a complete geek when it comes to mythology and it would be an absolute dream come true if I get cast in a mythological film.

She further shares “My father used to narrate the Mahabharata to me every night when I was a child and I used to be fascinated with the tale. Growing up then, I voraciously started reading different books on mythologies of India. I have read varied renditions of our Indian folk lores and different character books which has helped me understand the many layers, situations and emotions which they underwent”


She also adds “Women in mythology are feminine yet fierce and I would love to play a character that has such a powerful yet complex personality. I am manifesting a mythology film coming my way! .”

Also Read: Sharvari Wagh: I'm a big fan of Japanese food and love the name Miso

When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Sharvari Wagh bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK