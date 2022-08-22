'I am manifesting a mythological film coming my way' says Sharvari Wagh

The young actor, is an avid reader of mythological books
Sharvari Wagh
Sharvari is fascinated with multiple characters of mythology and is keen to be part of big scale film. The young actor, is an avid reader of mythological books and has also read, the many different interpretations of The Mahabharata and Ramayana.
Talking about her fascination with mythology Sharvari shares “I am a complete geek when it comes to mythology and it would be an absolute dream come true if I get cast in a mythological film.
She further shares “My father used to narrate the Mahabharata to me every night when I was a child and I used to be fascinated with the tale. Growing up then, I voraciously started reading different books on mythologies of India. I have read varied renditions of our Indian folk lores and different character books which has helped me understand the many layers, situations and emotions which they underwent”
She also adds “Women in mythology are feminine yet fierce and I would love to play a character that has such a powerful yet complex personality. I am manifesting a mythology film coming my way! .”
