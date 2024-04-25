'I am not upset': Shilpa Shetty refuses to pose for paps as she jets off with family for vacay

Shilpa and her husband Raj were in the news after the latter's properties valued at Rs 97.79 crore were attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty jetted off with her family for a vacation on Thursday. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her son Viaan, daughter Samish, and mother Sunanda Shetty. The 90s diva was seen wearing a white shirt with light blue denims. However, she refused to pose for the paparazzi.

When a cameraman asked if she was upset with them, she replied, “Main naraz nahi hoon, late ho rahi hoon.” (I am not upset, I am getting late).

A couple of days back, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra were in the news after the latter's properties valued at Rs 97.79 crore were attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

ED attached the flats in Mumbai and Pune. In response to these developments, the counsel representing the couple said, "We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients."

According to the ED, Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the mastermind of the scam, Amit Bhardwaj, for setting up a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine. These Bitcoins were sourced from proceeds of crime collected from investors. Despite the deal not materializing, Kundra is allegedly still in possession of these Bitcoins, valued at over Rs. 150 crore.

Shilpa Shetty began her career with the 1993 thriller 'Baazigar' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. She reached the pinnacle of her popularity with iconic songs like ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ ('Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 1994) and ‘Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne’ ('Shool', 1999). Her fame soared with films like ‘Big Brother’, ‘Life... In A Metro’, and 'Phir Milenge'.

She tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. She will next be seen in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

