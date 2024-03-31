Breaking News
"I carry your heart...": Dia Mirza shares special post for daughter Samaira Rekhi on her 15th birthday

Updated on: 31 March,2024 06:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Twinning in white, Dia and Samaira are seen in the images posing happily together for a sun-kissed selfie. Dia is also seen amping up her look by donning a Pahadi cap

Picture Courtesy/Dia Mirza's Instagram account

Listen to this article
"I carry your heart...": Dia Mirza shares special post for daughter Samaira Rekhi on her 15th birthday
Actor Dia Mirza penned a special birthday wish for her daughter Samaira Rekhi on Saturday.


Taking to Instagram, Dia shared a series of adorable pictures with Samaira, captioning it, "Happy 15th Birthday baby girl. I carry your heart in my heart forever."


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)


Twinning in white, Dia and Samaira are seen in the images posing happily together for a sun-kissed selfie. Dia is also seen amping up her look by donning a Pahadi cap.

In another image, Dia, Samaira and Avyaan are seen taking a nap at the back seat of a car.

As soon as she shared the post, fans and industry members flooded the comment section with wishes.

To all the wishes that poured in, birthday girl Samaira replied, "thank you."

Mom-to-be Richa Chadha wrote, "Happy birthday dear Samairaaa."

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh also dropped heart emojis.

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in 2021 and on May 14, 2021, they welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan.

Samaira is the daughter of Vaibhav from his first wife, Sunaina.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in the road drama 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film 'Dhak Dhak' belongs in the adventure genre and depicts a road trip by a girl gang, defying trappings, conventions and stigma. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

