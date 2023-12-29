Actor Vikrant Massey recently shared a lovely picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two were seen sharing a light moment in the said pic

Picture Courtesy/Vikrant Massey's Instagram account

Listen to this article "I fell in love all over again": Vikrant Massey poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan x 00:00

It's a fanboy moment for actor Vikrant Massey. The actor shared a cute picture posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Vikrant treated fans with a glimpse of his fanboy moment with Kareena. In the picture, Vikrant and Kareena were seen smiling and posing for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Vikrant expressed his fanboy love for Kareena and wrote, "I've always loved her. But this day, I fell in love all over again." As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

One of the users wrote, "Geet From JWM & Veer from BBB just perfect characters together." Another user commented, "Can someone cast them together please?" "Which film is cooking?," another user commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant's recent release '12th Fail' has been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination. The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar and Anil Kapoor among others.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

Apart from this, Vikrant will be seen in the second installment of Hassen Dilruba, titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'. Kareena, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Apart from that, she also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

