I have rediscovered myself as an actor: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti is excited about her films being nominated for awards
Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
Parineeti Chopra is over the moon that three of her films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF), The Girl On The Train and Saina have become award season favourites! It was widely reported that Parineeti was back with a bang with three fine performances in these diverse films. The acclaim and the accolades that Pari has got since then has been incredible and now these three films have collectively scored 16 nominations at Filmfare, 10 out of them won by SAPF, including the prestigious Best Actress nomination for Parineeti!
About her recent run of form, Parineeti says, “To see how well three of my films - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train and Saina have been received by audiences and now, at award ceremonies, is a huge motivator for an artiste like me. People have said that I have rediscovered myself as an actor and pushed myself to do well in a changing landscape of cinema in India given the pandemic.”
She adds, “It’s hugely validating for me to taste success in this period where everything is in flux and we are recaliberating ourselves. With the pandemic, the taste and preference of audience has changed across the board. They want to only engage with exceptional content and I’m so happy that they have appreciated my films. I’m hugely proud that these three films collectively have 16 nominations at Filmfare, with one of my precious films SAPF scoring 10 nominations, including Best Actress for me!”
