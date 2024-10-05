Breaking News
Two weeks on, just 43,000 cars use the Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat
Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpath work begins
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ananya Panday shares how friends help her heal after breakups

Ananya Panday shares how friends help her heal after breakups

Updated on: 05 October,2024 08:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

"I lean on my real-life friends only. As Nella proved in the film, it's not the best thing to rely on AI and all these digital things. I prefer to stick to physical friendships," she shared

Ananya Panday shares how friends help her heal after breakups

Ananya Panday. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Ananya Panday shares how friends help her heal after breakups
x
00:00

Ananya Panday has left movie buffs mesmerised with her performance in her latest release, 'CTRL', a gripping cyberthriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.


In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life. While the story takes a thrilling turn with AI going out of control, Ananya shared how she handles breakups in real life.


Speaking to ANI, Ananya revealed that, unlike her character Nella, she leans on her "real friends" when going through tough times, especially breakups.


"I lean on my real-life friends only. As Nella proved in the film, it's not the best thing to rely on AI and all these digital things. I prefer to stick to physical friendships," she shared.

The 'CTRL' actress also spoke about handling social media trolling, saying she's become more "thick-skinned" over time.

"It affects me as much as it would affect any other person, but I think it also depends on the day. Sometimes I'm able to deal with stuff better, and some days it affects me a lot more. But in general, I'm a lot more thick-skinned than I was, and I don't let unnecessary, irrelevant voices reach me," she said.

The movie marks her second OTT release this year, following her debut in the series 'Call Me Bae' in September. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film also stars Vihaan Samat, best known for his role in 'Mismatched'.

The cyberthriller was released on October 4 on Netflix and is now available for streaming.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ananya Panday vikramaditya motwane bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK