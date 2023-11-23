I'm very competitive but sometimes I remind myself to take a moment: Katrina Kaif on 20 years

"I had a great time... I was having a blast. I look back at those moments and I had so much fun. The only thing maybe, I can tell myself, 'Enjoy this moment' because in those days there was no social media so we just stayed in the moment"

Katrina Kaif. Pic/Yogen Shah

As someone who started acting when she was just a teenager, actor Katrina Kaif says she is very driven and competitive but over the years, she has learned to enjoy the "wonderful journey" she has had in Hindi cinema. There are many films that helped her grow, says Katrina, who completed 20 years in Bollywood this year. She counts "New York", "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan", "Rajneeti", "Singh is Kinng", "Namastey London", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" and "Zero" among major milestones in her career.

"I've been really fortunate and because I'm such a driven person, I'm constantly looking around me. You compare yourself, it is but natural because if you are a very driven and competitive person you never rest with yourself, you are always pushing yourself... But sometimes I remind myself to take that moment and think and appreciate that I've been given so much and I've earned it as well. It has been a wonderful journey that I'm very grateful for," Kaif told PTI in an interview. The 40-year-old actor, who started as a model before making her movie debut in 2003 with "Boom", has had enviable filmography by starring in movies such as "Namastey London", "Partner", "Welcome", "Singh Is Kinng",. Her latest release is "Tiger 3", co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, has earned over Rs 400 crore worldwide in nine days. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma and backed by Yash Raj Films.

The actor said she has always been "obsessive" about her work to the point where it has become her identity. She also said she finds acting to be an extremely demanding career. "I believe personally it's the demand of the profession, (that) you have to be consumed with your craft as an actor. If you are not consumed with the film, I think the gap shows somewhere on screen. Also, I think it's my nature. I'm very obsessive about things when it comes to my work, I get consumed by it so much, people have to tell me, 'Go home, everyone's tired now'. "I guess my work has been my identity. I started when I was very young. Before I was 17-year-old, I had started my career and when something gives you your identity then that becomes part of your core, that becomes who you are. You are always tuned and trained to kind of inherently fight for that and protect that," she added. When asked what advice she would give to her younger self"who is about to embark on her acting career"Kaif replied, "Enjoy the moment".

"I had a great time... I was having a blast. I look back at those moments and I had so much fun. The only thing maybe, I can tell myself, 'Enjoy this moment' because in those days there was no social media so we just stayed in the moment." Post "Tiger 3", Kaif has three films in pipeline including Sriram Raghavan-directed thriller "Merry Christmas", "Jee Le Zaara" co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt, and a film as well with director Alia Abbas Zafar. Katrina said she is excited for the future and what it holds for her as an actor. "I'm very happy as long as I'm making choices that are honest to who I'm today. I'm making choices from a balanced and calm place, a happy space, so that's always good. (I'm) Excited for the future. Excited to see how I can evolve as an artist, what new dimension I can bring on screen and what new dimension I can bring to my work and am looking forward to that," she added.

