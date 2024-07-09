Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > I miss Nishikant Kamat says Riteish Deshmukh on 10 years of Lai Bhaari

I miss Nishikant Kamat, says Riteish Deshmukh on 10 years of 'Lai Bhaari'

Updated on: 09 July,2024 09:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

As "Lai Bhaari" completes a decade this month, actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh says he misses his friend Nishikant Kamat, whose vision helped the film become a blockbuster success. Deshmukh ventured into Marathi films as producer with 2013’s film “Balak-Palak” followed by “Lai Bhaari” which marked his debut as an actor in Marathi films.

I miss Nishikant Kamat, says Riteish Deshmukh on 10 years of 'Lai Bhaari'

Riteish Deshmukh

Listen to this article
I miss Nishikant Kamat, says Riteish Deshmukh on 10 years of 'Lai Bhaari'
x
00:00

As "Lai Bhaari" completes a decade this month, actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh says he misses his friend Nishikant Kamat, whose vision helped the film become a blockbuster success. Deshmukh ventured into Marathi films as producer with 2013’s film “Balak-Palak” followed by “Lai Bhaari” which marked his debut as an actor in Marathi films.


Helmed by Kamat, the film released in theatres on July 11, 2014 and went on to become a box office hit.


“I miss Nishikant Kamath, my dearest friend and director. It was his vision that really took that film in a different zone. It was my first Marathi film. Also, it was an ambitious Marathi film... I miss him and I'm happy that even after ten years the film is remembered,” Deshmukh told PTI in an interview.


Produced under the banner Mumbai Film Company, the film also starred Sharad Kelkar, Radhika Apte, Tanvi Azmi and Aditi Pohankar in a pivotal role whereas superstar Salman Khan and Deshmukh's wife Genelia D’Souza made a special appearance in the film.

Kamat, best known for Ajay Devgn-starrer “Drishyam”, died at the age of 50 in 2020. Kamat made his Marathi debut as filmmaker with 2004 “Dombivali Fast” which won the National award for best Marathi film. PTI COR BK BK

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI Agency News Latest News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK