With Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Sarzameen deferred in order to launch the newbie with Nadaaniyan, the senior actor’s first release of 2025 will be Maa in June

Kajol; (right) Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan

Listen to this article Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut plans leads to delay in Kajol's first release of the year x 00:00

A busy 2025 is in store for Kajol, who has three projects lined up. The actor’s first offering of the year, Sarzameen, which also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, was to release over the Republic Day weekend. But a change in Khan’s debut plans has had a ripple effect on Kajol’s line-up. Sources say that with Nadaaniyan set to be the youngster’s launch vehicle, Karan Johar’s production Sarzameen has been delayed by a few months.

An insider tells us that Sarzameen, helmed by Kayoze Irani, was wrapped up by the end of 2023. “The film revolves around the sensitive topic of terrorism in Kashmir, with Ibrahim essaying an intense character. Karan, who has backed both Sarzameen and Nadaaniyan, felt it would be better to launch Ibrahim as a romantic hero and lined up director Shauna Gautam’s Netflix rom-com for a summer release. That also gives Kayoze the time to revisit his film, as Karan wants certain tweaks in it. The Kajol and Ibrahim-starrer will release probably in late 2025,” says the insider.

As a result, Kajol’s first release of the year will be Maa. Vishal Furia’s directorial offering is currently in post-production. The source adds, “It’s backed by Ajay Devgn. The superstar-producer has been involved in the creative process, and is planning to take the psychological horror film to the big screen in June or July. Kajol also has Charan Tej Uppalapati’s Maharagni.”