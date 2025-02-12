Breaking News
Maharashtra cabinet approves amendments to SDMA
39-year-old security personnel succumbs to injuries in Naxal encounter
NCW summons Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina and others
Kumbh Mela: Rlys to run Special Trains on Hubbali-Varanasi, Bidar-Danapur routes
Man involved in 50 cases of house-breaking, theft held in Thane
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ibrahim Ali Khans debut plans leads to delay in Kajols first release of the year

Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut plans leads to delay in Kajol's first release of the year

Updated on: 12 February,2025 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

With Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Sarzameen deferred in order to launch the newbie with Nadaaniyan, the senior actor’s first release of 2025 will be Maa in June

Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut plans leads to delay in Kajol's first release of the year

Kajol; (right) Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan

Listen to this article
Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut plans leads to delay in Kajol's first release of the year
x
00:00

A busy 2025 is in store for Kajol, who has three projects lined up. The actor’s first offering of the year, Sarzameen, which also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, was to release over the Republic Day weekend. But a change in Khan’s debut plans has had a ripple effect on Kajol’s line-up. Sources say that with Nadaaniyan set to be the youngster’s launch vehicle, Karan Johar’s production Sarzameen has been delayed by a few months.


An insider tells us that Sarzameen, helmed by Kayoze Irani, was wrapped up by the end of 2023. “The film revolves around the sensitive topic of terrorism in Kashmir, with Ibrahim essaying an intense character. Karan, who has backed both Sarzameen and Nadaaniyan, felt it would be better to launch Ibrahim as a romantic hero and lined up director Shauna Gautam’s Netflix rom-com for a summer release. That also gives Kayoze the time to revisit his film, as Karan wants certain tweaks in it. The Kajol and Ibrahim-starrer will release probably in late 2025,” says the insider.       


As a result, Kajol’s first release of the year will be Maa. Vishal Furia’s directorial offering is currently in post-production. The source adds, “It’s backed by Ajay Devgn. The superstar-producer has been involved in the creative process, and is planning to take the psychological horror film to the big screen in June or July. Kajol also has Charan Tej Uppalapati’s Maharagni.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kajol Ibrahim Ali Khan Prithviraj Sukumaran khushi kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK