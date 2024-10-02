Breaking News
London is integral to the story Ibrahim Ali Khans sports drama Diler to shift production to the UK

'London is integral to the story': Ibrahim Ali Khan's sports drama 'Diler' to shift production to the UK

Updated on: 02 October,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu

While Diler makers initially planned to recreate London in Mumbai, sources say team to now roll Ibrahim-led sports drama in UK

'London is integral to the story': Ibrahim Ali Khan's sports drama 'Diler' to shift production to the UK

Should it be London or Mumbai? That has been a dilemma for the makers of Diler, led by Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Kunal Deshmukh’s directorial venture was to roll in London, the team changed its plans in August in the wake of the UK riots and decided to shift the shoot to Mumbai (From Queen’s city to Maximum City, Aug 20). Now, with the situation having stabilised in the British capital, we’ve heard that the makers have reverted to their original plan. The sports drama’s shoot is scheduled to begin in the UK this month.


What made them change their mind again? Apparently, director Deshmukh was not convinced about recreating London’s certain settings in Mumbai. A source tells us, “Diler revolves around the life of a marathoner. London is integral to the story, and there is a crucial marathon sequence for which they needed shots of the city. The makers were not convinced with Mumbai after the recce, and did not want to compromise on their vision. With the condition in the UK having improved, the film will roll there this month. The crew is in England and has begun setting up. It will be a straight one-month schedule till Diwali.” Some patch scenes will be shot in Mumbai in November.


Diler marks the second film of Khan, who is set to make his debut with Sarzameen that also stars Kajol.


