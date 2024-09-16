Breaking News
Updated on: 16 September,2024 04:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While SLB has treated us to many unforgettable love stories, he has also delivered some truly remarkable love triangles that were a delight to watch

In Pic: Postes of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam & Devdas

The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic love saga 'Love & War' has left everyone excited to witness yet another cinematic spectacle from the filmmaker. While SLB has treated us to many unforgettable love stories, he has also delivered some truly remarkable love triangles that were a delight to watch. As the filmmaker gears up to release another love triangle with his upcoming 'Love & War', set to release on March 20, 2026, let's take a look at some iconic love triangles he has given us.


Sanjay Leela Bhansali's iconic love triangles



Salman Khan - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Ajay Devgn in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'


SLB crafted a magical love triangle that remains unparalleled in Indian cinema. It’s the love story of a couple who must part ways due to family pressures. Eventually, the woman marries another man in an arranged setup. Later, he discovers that she is in love with someone else and travels the world to find his wife, the love of his life. While the film highlights the amazing chemistry between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn's role in their love story also played a significant part.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Madhuri Dixit - Shah Rukh Khan in 'Devdas'

SLB brought to life a love story that has carved a special place in the hearts of the audience. It tells the story of Devdas, who becomes an alcoholic after his wealthy family forbids him from marrying the woman he loves, while another woman falls in love with him. This was indeed one of the most iconic love triangles Indian cinema has ever seen and remains one of the most beloved.

Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh - Priyanka Chopra in 'Bajirao Mastani'

SLB delivered an epic historical love saga to the audience. It tells the story of the heroic Peshwa Bajirao, who, despite being married to Kashibai, falls in love with Mastani, a warrior princess in distress. This love triangle, set against a historical backdrop, captured the audience's hearts and became a massive box-office success.

About SLB's upcoming love triangle featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal

With the upcoming 'Love & War', Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to introduce a fresh love triangle featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The announcement has piqued everyone's curiosity, and it will be interesting to see how the filmmaker crafts yet another love triangle with this exciting new pairing.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky's 'Love and War' postponed

An official press release read, "Amid the rising anticipation for SLB's Love and War, an absolutely exhilarating update has arrived. The film is all set for its grand release on 20th March 2026. With this, the film will benefit from the longest holiday period, with major festivals like Ramzan, Ram Navmi, and Gudi Padwa following one after the other. This is indeed the best time to release the biggest film, allowing the audience to enjoy it throughout the holiday season."

