Iconic Sufi singer Abida Parveen is making a rare appearance for the live concert – ‘Sufiyana’ in Dubai

The show will take the UAE audience on a musical journey to bring out the festive mood
Ahead of the festive season, the stage is all set for the living legend and quintessential Sufi singer Abida Parveen, who is coming to enthrall the audience with her melodious and soulful singing at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on the 9th December 2022. The show will take the UAE audience on a musical journey to bring out the festive mood.
Abida Parveen is one of the legendary Sufi singers, revered as the ‘Queen of Qawalis, Ghazals and Kafis’, who is making a rare appearance in Dubai for this ultimate high-profile international live concert which will bring back timeless tunes and memories to the music lovers. The iconic singer who reigned the Sufi and Ghazal scene for decades will be seen crooning nostalgic and powerful renditions of some of her most popular songs and serenading audiences with a selection of all-time golden oldies and world-renowned Sufis and ghazals.
Talking about the event, the most acclaimed artist Abida Parveen stated, “UAE audiences have always been warm towards me and I am looking forward to performing for the Dubai audiences. Music is the only way that heals us and brings people together, breaking all barriers. I hope to make new memories and cherish old ones through my music, which is much needed after these past few years."
This concert is a night of coming together to celebrate brilliant soulful and heartfelt music and will definitely be a great way to connect with each other.