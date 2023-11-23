IFFI 2023: Featuring a stellar cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aravind Swami, and Siddharth Jadhav, the film promises an enchanting journey into the silent cinema era

The team of Gandhi Talks

Listen to this article IFFI 2023: 'Silence Roars: 'Gandhi Talks' premiered as first silent film, AR Rahman calls it his 'showreel' x 00:00

Zee Studios' 'Gandhi Talks,' the groundbreaking silent film with A.R.Rahman's musical genius, directed by Kishor P Belekar, made history as the first silent movie screened at the 54th IFFI Goa on November 21st. Featuring a stellar cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aravind Swami, and Siddharth Jadhav, the film promises an enchanting journey into the silent cinema era. 'Gandhi Talks' reflects Zee Studios' commitment to diverse and impactful storytelling at the 54th IFFI Goa 2023.

When reflecting on 'Gandhi Talks' post-screening at IFFI Goa, A.R. Rahman expressed, "This movie is a gift to the composer. Kishor maintained his integrity, recognizing my creative role, allowing me the freedom to score. I enjoyed the process, creatively reshaping whenever needed. This film is my showreel," highlighting the enriching soundtrack experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Sethupathi, discussing the IFFI premiere, shared, "The story traces a character's evolution from seeking justice to discovering the 'Gandhi' within. It was a challenging project, and I aimed to embody Kishore's vision. I chose it for its universal appeal, transcending religion and language barriers due to its silent nature. As an actor, I strive to justify my role."

Shariq Patel, CBO,Zee Studios, remarked, "Eliminating dialogues was an intriguing concept. With talents on board and A.R. Rahman's involvement, it became a solid mainstream project. The first silent movie in five languages, with distinct lyrics. We are glad its selected at one of the most prestigious International Film Festival in our country i.e IFFI and we can’t wait for the rest of the world to see it"

Director Kishor P Belekar acknowledged the unwavering support of Puneet Goenka and Shariq Patel, emphasizing, "They were very supportive right from the beginning. Without them, this project wouldn't be possible."

In 2023, Zee Studios achieved blockbuster success with 'Gadar 2,' '12th Fail,' 'Aatmapamphlet,' and 'Vaalvi,' alongside acclaimed international premieres like 'Berlin,' 'Kennedy,' and 'Joram.' 'Gandhi Talks' adds another milestone to their impressive lineup for the upcoming year.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in the film Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. It is the first time that Vijay and Katrina will be seen sharing screen. The film will be released in January.