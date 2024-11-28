The closing ceremony of IFFI 2024 came to an end with the announcement of awards to films that were screened at the festival in Goa in the last 10 days

Bringing the curtains down on an enchanting journey celebrating the joy of cinema and nurturing the future, the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded on November 28, 2024, with a spectacular Closing Ceremony at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Goa. This grand finale marks the culmination of nine days of cinematic brilliance, celebrating the art of storytelling and the spirit of global cinema. Featuring over 200 films from 75 countries, masterclasses by industry stalwarts, and inspiring panel discussions, this year’s IFFI has showcased the unifying power of cinema.

HERE IS THE LIST OF ALL THE WINNERS AT IFFI 2024:

Best film- Toxic

Director, Saulė Bliuvaitė received the Golden Peacock Trophy, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs. 40,00,000, shared with the producer, Giedre Burokaite.Toxic emerged as the best film, “for exploring adolescence and the harsh realities of growing up in an economically deprived society, with so much sensitivity and empathy and at the same time creating a coming-of-age narrative against a backdrop of the physical and social landscape," the Jury cited.

Best Actor Female - Vesta Matulytė and Ieva Rupeikaitė

For their extra ordinary performances in the same film, the Best Actor (Female) award was jointly given to Vesta Matulytė and Ieva Rupeikaitė “For the extraordinary performances by its two debut making actresses - Vesta Matulyte and Ieva Rupeikaitė – who pushed themselves to their physical and emotional limits in creating the unforgettable characters of Marija and Kristina,” the Jury cited.

Best Actor Male- Clement Faveau (Holy Cow)

He played the lead role in filmmaker Louise Courvoisier’s directorial debut, which is a delightful coming-of-age comedy-drama that follows 18-year-old Totone, whose carefree life is turned upside down as he takes on responsibility for his younger sister.

Best Director- Bogdan Muresanu(The New Yera That Never Came)

Set against the backdrop of the 1989 Revolution, this tragicomedy unfolds over a single day as characters seek love, freedom, and meaning in a world overshadowed by fear and absurdity.

Best Web Series (OTT)- Lampan

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari based on stories written by Prakash Narayan Sant, 'Lampan' is the tale of a dreamy child with unbounded curiosity.

The Best OTT Web Series Award comes with a cash prize of Rs. 10,00,000, which will be shared between the creators and the OTT platform, along with individual certificates recognizing their contribution to the series’ success.

Special Jury award- Louise Courvoisier (Holy Cow)

The award was bagged by the French filmmaker Louise Courvoisier’s directorial debut Holy Cow.

ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal 2024- Crossing

Swedish director Levan Akin's 'Crossing' won the award for his poignant drama examines class, gender, and sexuality through the lens of Lia, a retired teacher searching for her niece Tekla.

Best Debut Feature Film of a Director- Familiar Touch by Sarah Friedland

The film delves into the poignant journey of an octogenarian woman as she transitions to life in an assisted living facility.

Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film-Gharat Ganpati by Navjyot Bandiwadekar

It beautifully depicts the Gharat family’s cherished tradition of celebrating the Gauri Ganpati festival.

Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award- Philip Noyce

Australian filmmaker Philip Noyceo was bestowned with the hnor for his exceptional storytelling, has helmed over 19 feature films spanning various genres. His notable works include Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, and The Quiet American.