Films at IFFM

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, and Kaathal—The Core by Jeo Baby, have emerged as the top nominees at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2023, the organisers said yesterday. The 15th edition of IFFM is set to commence on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day, and conclude on August 25. The winners will be announced on September 16 at the annual gala night, set to be hosted at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne. Other nominees in the Best Film category are Amar Singh Chamkila, Chandu Champion, Dunki, Jawan, Maharaja, and Premalu.

Up and about

Soon-to-be mom Deepika Padukone revealed that she posts pictures of the “sky, flowers, or the ocean” because she finds spending time outdoors and in nature relaxing and therapeutic. “I find spending time outdoors and in nature truly relaxing and therapeutic. I take a few moments and step away to a place that feels completely different from the space I spend most of my time in. It’s something my father taught me,” she wrote.

All the action

Alia Bhatt has commenced shooting for the spy universe film, Alpha, after undergoing a rigorous four-month training regimen to portray a super agent. A source says she began shooting on July 5, and has several high-octane action sequences in the film. “She has five to six major action sequences, and needs to be at her fittest. She has pushed her body to a breaking point because she has to look ruthless on screen,” the source said. The film was officially titled a few days ago, and also stars Sharvari.

With you

Sidharth Malhotra shared pictures with his “partner-in-crime” Kiara Advani as they attended the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2024 in London on Wednesday. “A day to remember! Witnessed great tennis and sportsmanship at Wimbledon 2024 with my partner-in-crime Kiara Advani. Watching Wimbledon’s energy live from centre court was surreal and special (sic),” he wrote in the caption. The duo was recently in the news when a bizarre fan story that claimed Malhotra was being blackmailed by Advani, did the rounds online.

No time for the noise

Far away from where all the drama around her speculated pregnancy is unfolding, Katrina Kaif has been enjoying some me time in Munich, Germany. The actor took to social media to share images from the picturesque location as she greeted her followers early in the day. Her husband, Vicky Kaushal—whose next release, Bad Newz, is set to hit theatres on July 19—responded in the comments section with emojis.

King indeed

Shah Rukh Khan’s New York shopping spree with daughter Suhana appears to have warmed the heart of a social media user, who shared an image of him online. An Indian content creator, who goes by the name Bunty Bhaiya, snapped the duo at a footwear store. “He is very rude. Did you meet and you speak [to him]?” a user asked the creator in the comments section. Bunty responded stating, “He wasn’t. He was talking to everyone who approached them.” King Khan, who was last seen in Jawan, is known to shower love on his appreciators.

Still Kumkum

Over two decades since she featured in Kumkum, Juhi Parmar says she is often remembered for the character. Parmar, who played the titular role in the show that ran from 2002 to 2009, said, “It still feels like yesterday! Kumkum is a name that has become synonymous with Juhi. To date, when I walk on the streets, many of you address me as Kumkum. The song still gives me goosebumps as it brings back so many memories,” she wrote on the post that included the title track of the show.