IIFA 2022: Salman Khan gets emotional talking about his struggling days

Picture Courtesy: Uma Ramasubramanian

Salman Khan who is known for his spontenity often likes to go with his own one liners when on stage. However, as the superstar turned host for the 22nd edition of IIFA 2022 the actor got emotional at the award show remembering his old struggling days.

The actor who was accompanied by Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul as co hosts was asked about his fondest memories which left the actor teary eyed.

The actor recalled the low phase in his career and thanked the people who stood by him back then. Sharing the memories about his friends from the fraternity including Suniel Shetty, Ramesh Taurani, Boney Kapoor the actor got emotional and revealed how Boney played a role in reviving his career by offering him Wanted.

