IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday clicked at a candid moment

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, IIFA Awards

Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday have reached Yas Island, Abu Dhabhi for IIFA 2022 along with a sea of Superstars. In a picture shared by the official Instagram account of IIFA, the two were busy watching something on a phone. It seems they are all geared up and gung-ho for their dance performance on stage.

Shahid Kapoor, who is set to give a power-packed performance at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), recently took to Instagram to share some pictures of himself, looking his usual handsome self. "A true blue coffee lover." Shahid captioned the post.

