IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor to pay tribute to Bappi Lahri

Updated on: 02 June,2022 08:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Shahid Kapoor who has been a huge fan of Bappi da will be performing to Bappi Da's music at the IIFA awards which will be held on Saturday night

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Shahid Kapoor


With the stars slated to perform at the 2022 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), which is being held at the Yas Island here on June 2-4, will be paying tribute to late legendary singer Bappi Lahiri.

Shahid Kapoor who has been a huge fan of Bappi da will be performing to Bappi Da's music at the IIFA awards which will be held on Saturday night.




Shahid Kapoor says, " I'm excited to be back to live performances, award functions, travelling, meeting friends and colleagues, feeling challenged and excited to be putting my best performance on stage. I'm a little nervous, people think, 'Oh he dances' but I actually haven't danced (live) in six years... My last performance was in IIFA, New York."


