IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor unveils his stylish looks in Instagram post

IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor unveils his stylish looks in Instagram post

Updated on: 03 June,2022 10:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

In the first image, the 'Haidar' actor gave a broody look. He had sported a sky blue coloured jacket, pairing it with a high-collared white tinged shirt

IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor unveils his stylish looks in Instagram post

Picture courtesy/Shahid Kapoor's Instagram account


Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is set to give a power-packed performance at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), recently took to Instagram to share some pictures of himself, looking his usual handsome self.

"A true blue coffee lover." Shahid captioned the post.




 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)


shahid kapoor international indian film academy bollywood news

