IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal describes his life after marriage with Katrina Kaif as 'sukoon bhari'

And on Saturday night, Vicky happily addressed all the questions related to his post-marriage life with Katrina while marking his "solo" appearance on IIFA 2022 green carpet in Abu Dhabi

Vicky Kaushal with wife Katrina Kaif. Pic/Yogen Shah

Ever since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December last year, the couple's married life has been the talk of the town.

And on Saturday night, Vicky happily addressed all the questions related to his post-marriage life with Katrina while marking his "solo" appearance on IIFA 2022 green carpet in Abu Dhabi.

"Life bhaut achi chal rhi hai... sukoon bhari ( Living the best life that is filled with peace). Katrina is very good. I am missing her presence today a lot. Hopefully, next year we make it to IIFA together," Vicky said.

Show full article