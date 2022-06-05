Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Sample of girl from UP's Ghaziabad sent for monkeypox testing, govt sources say 'unnecessary panic mongering
Nine people killed, 19 injured in explosion at factory in Hapur
Mumbai: Single-day rise in Covid-positive cases from 763 to 889
Punjab: No intention to fight any elections, says Sidhu Moose Wala's father
All Odisha ministers quit; new ministry to take oath on Sunday
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal describes his life after marriage with Katrina Kaif as 'sukoon bhari'

IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal describes his life after marriage with Katrina Kaif as 'sukoon bhari'

Updated on: 05 June,2022 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

And on Saturday night, Vicky happily addressed all the questions related to his post-marriage life with Katrina while marking his "solo" appearance on IIFA 2022 green carpet in Abu Dhabi

IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal describes his life after marriage with Katrina Kaif as 'sukoon bhari'

Vicky Kaushal with wife Katrina Kaif. Pic/Yogen Shah


Ever since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December last year, the couple's married life has been the talk of the town.

And on Saturday night, Vicky happily addressed all the questions related to his post-marriage life with Katrina while marking his "solo" appearance on IIFA 2022 green carpet in Abu Dhabi.




"Life bhaut achi chal rhi hai... sukoon bhari ( Living the best life that is filled with peace). Katrina is very good. I am missing her presence today a lot. Hopefully, next year we make it to IIFA together," Vicky said.


Show full article

vicky kaushal katrina kaif international indian film academy bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK