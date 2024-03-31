Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington have reportedly leased an apartment owned by Karan Johar. The sea facing house has three floors

L-Imran and Lekha; R-Karan Johar

Listen to this article Imran Khan and girlfriend Lekha Washington rent out Karan Johar's apartment for Rs 9 lakh? x 00:00

Lately, Imran Khan has become the talk of the town. Ever since he sprung a surprise on fans by announcing his intention to make a comeback to the movies, the actor has been revisiting his past work on social media. Apart from his work, the actor has also been in the news for his personal life. After he parted ways with wife Avantika Malik in 2019, he started dating actress Lekha Washington. Now, one hears that Imran and Lekha have moved in together and rented filmmaker Karan Johar's apartment in Mumbai.

According to a report in Money Control, Imran and Lekha have leased an apartment owned by Karan Johar. The house is located in the Bandra area of the city. The rent of the apartment is Rs 9 lakh per month. As per the report, the Bandra apartment is a sea-facing space. According to the reports, the deal was registered on March 20. The couple will now stay in the three-storey apartment at Carter Road's Clefepete. The apartment is located next to where Aamir Khan, actor and Imran's uncle, previously rented an apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Imran and Lekha:

Reports of Imran being romantically involved with Lekha started surfacing a few years ago. Recently, the 'Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na' actor confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington. Speaking in an interview with Vogue India, Imran had said, “The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019.”

He had also said, “There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my agency as an individual. Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported.”

Lekha Washington is known for her movies in Tamil and Telugu language. She had also made a special appearance in the Hindi film 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' featuring Imran Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Pankaj Kapur in the lead.

Imran Khan made his acting debut with the romantic-comedy coming of age film 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na' opposite Genelia D'Souza. He shot to fame with his portrayal of Jai Singh Rathore, also called Ratz by his friends. 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na' was one of the most successful and critically acclaimed films of that year. Directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced by Mansoor Khan and Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions, with Ajay K. Bijli and Sanjeev K. Bijli of PVR Pictures acting as co-producers.

At a recent film festival, Khan opened up on the possibility of his comeback. "I don’t have a clear answer, but I am reading scripts and having creative conversations with filmmakers. So hopefully, next year."

According to Pinkvilla's report, Imran is reportedly in talks with his Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewalla for a film. The concerned authorities are yet to give any confirmation