Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan had plans to start their own production house named Genuine Draft. The duo made the revelation on season 3 of Koffee With Karan

In Pic: Imran Khan & Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article When Ranbir Kapoor predicted Imran Khan's early retirement: 'He seems like someone who would leave at the peak' x 00:00

Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan made their acting debuts a year apart. While Ranbir's debut film 'Saawariya' failed to perform well at the box office, Imran Khan's 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na' went on to become a fan favourite and a classic. Ranbir was in awe of Imran's performance and the success of the film and even called up the actor for a meeting. The duo appeared together on season 3 of Koffee With Karan where they spoke about the bond they share.

Ranbir on Imran Khan's debut

Talking about the first time he heard about Imran Khan and his debut film, Ranbir said, "When Imran's 'Jaane Tu...' had released, I remember I was in Ooty shooting for 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani'. Post the premiere people were going gaga about this film and this boy. I was kind of eager and jealous as well. And I truly admire his work and I like the way he is, not just as an actor but even as a person he is very unaffected. He is not the typical filmy guy you meet, there is no facade. He is what he is and I think that is great I think that is a quality that will always remain and I don't think that will change in him also."

Further, Kapoor spoke about their first meeting in person, "When 'Jaane Tu...' was released I sent him a message saying that I wanted to meet you and that I liked your work. We met at Taj Lands. I think at that time somebody offered us the same film at the same time and it was a solo film. So we happened to meet and through a common friend I got to know that we have the same script."

"So we met and had a great conversation. We spoke about what his ideologies are, the kind of films he wants to do, the kind of vision he comes with as an actor. We discussed that and I found him really like-minded, who shares the same values, and notions about films and what we want to do with our careers. So we decided to produce a film together. We actually had 10 meetings. Genuine Draft Productions was the name we came up for the production house. "

Imran Khan praised Ranbir Kapoor

Imran Khan also praised Ranbir on the show when Karan asked who he felt was a better actor among the two. "I do feel he is a better actor than me. I kind of stumbled into acting at the last minute. It was not my lifelong dream. It is something I am finding my way into. There are a lot of times I see him on screen and feel that I wish I could do that," he said.

In the episode, Ranbir also remarked at Imran's nature of leaving things at the peak. "He also seems like someone who at the peak of his career would leave it," said Ranbir to which Imran said, "You wish!". The two then break into a laugh.

Imran Khan was last seen in the film 'Katti Batti' in 2015 opposite Kangana Ranaut and then took a break from acting. The actor recently revealed that he is actively looking at coming back to the movies.